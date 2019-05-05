78 candidates to contest the 39 seats on Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 78 candidates will contest the 39 seats on Galway County Council on Friday fortnight

Nominations for all local authorities closed at noon yesterday, after which Galway Bay fm news announced the 46 candidates for the 18 Galway city council seats

Today we have confirmation of the names for the ballot paper for the 7 electoral areas in the county council

On this bulletin we will announce the candidates for two of the electoral areas, and will announce the remaining areas on our 12 and 1 o’clock bulletins

The 14 candidates contesting the 7 seater Athenry-Oranmore area are Helen Jennings, Liam Carroll, David Collins, Josette Farrell, Kenneth Keavy, James Charity, Amanda McManus, Albert Dolan, Michael Hannon, Shelly Herterich Quinn, Gabe Cronnelly, Jim Cuddy, Marian Spelman and Louis O’Hara

The 14 candidates contesting the 7 seater Tuam electral area are Andrew Reddington, Tom McHugh, Pete Roche, Billy Connelly, Karey McHugh, Mary Hoade, Colm Keaveney, Donagh Killilea, Joe Sheridan, Martin Ward, Shaun Cunniffe, Stiofán De Lundres Ó Dálaigh, Thomas Niland and Dermot Ryan

And a reminder that we will be covering the other electoral areas on our noon bulletin…