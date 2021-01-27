78 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 1335 cases and 54 deaths

print

Galway Bay newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 54 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

50 deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-96 years.

There has been a total of 3,120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Tuesday 26th January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,335 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 191,182* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

618 are men / 711 are women

54% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 43 years old

437 in Dublin, 114 in Cork, 78 in Galway, 71 in Meath, 61 in Louth and the remaining 574 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,670 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 81 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The current 14 day incidence remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October, therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household. The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 4 confirmed cases. The figure of 191,182 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

7 Day Incidence is 249.7

5-day moving average is 1,383

Today’s cases, 5 day moving average ,14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 26Jan2021) 5 day moving average (to midnight 26Jan2021) 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13Jan2021 to 26Jan2021) New Cases during last 14 days (13Jan2021 to 26Jan2021) Ireland 1,335 1,383 674.2 32,103 Monaghan 52 42 1399.3 859 Louth 61 68 1044.3 1,346 Carlow 30 24 913.4 520 Waterford 49 49 885.7 1,029 Dublin 437 457 788.3 10,621 Wexford 22 50 759.4 1,137 Mayo 34 41 757 988 Limerick 61 55 728.6 1,420 Meath 71 64 701.9 1,369 Cavan 25 20 682.6 520 Donegal 48 42 656.4 1,045 Offaly 27 35 643.9 502 Cork 114 137 634.6 3,445 Kildare 54 49 595 1,324 Galway 78 61 574.3 1,482 Laois 16 17 557.3 472 Tipperary 29 34 555.3 886 Clare 24 22 504.1 599 Wicklow 31 26 436 621 Sligo 6 14 398.3 261 Kilkenny 10 14 374.9 372 Westmeath 22 18 367.2 326 Longford 13 10 347.4 142 Kerry 14 20 347.3 513 Roscommon <5 6 336.2 217 Leitrim 5 5 271.5 87

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.