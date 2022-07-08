77 year old man spends 7 days on trolley at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 77 year old man from Cappataggle was left waiting on a trolley at UHG for seven 7 days.

Billy O’Loughlin’s son has described the 172 hour wait in the Emergency Department as a “bad dream”.

Mr O’Loughlin, who has long standing health issues, was brought in last Wednesday by ambulance after feeling unwell after a dental procedure.

He has Macular Degeneration, which affects his vision, has poor mobility, and is also in renal failure, needing dialysis.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Liam O’Loughlin describes the situation his dad was left in for those seven nights: