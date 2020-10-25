77 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, 1025 nationwide

Galway bay fm newsroom – There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 1,882 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 24th October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 57,128* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

508 are men / 506 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms ofCOVID-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 57,128 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 24 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases(to midnight 24OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(11OCT2020 to 24OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days(11OCT2020 to 24OCT2020) IRELAND 1,025 307.5 14,644 Cavan 23 966.2 736 Meath 50 657.3 1,282 Westmeath 16 445.0 395 Sligo 22 427.3 280 Monaghan 19 374.7 230 Galway 77 373.6 964 Cork 147 347.6 1,887 Donegal 53 322.3 513 Wexford 15 313.2 469 Kildare 54 303.4 675 Limerick 45 295.0 575 Kerry 41 291.8 431 Carlow 16 291.6 166 Louth 25 285.5 368 Longford 9 281.4 115 Roscommon 13 274.2 177 Clare 21 264.3 314 Dublin 255 256.9 3,461 Mayo 16 246.0 321 Leitrim <5 243.4 78 Laois 19 232.6 197 Offaly 15 224.5 175 Waterford 22 204.9 238 Kilkenny 8 175.3 174 Wicklow 16 146.0 208 Tipperary 26 134.8 215

The lowest national 14-day incidence rate was on 3rd July 2020 when the rate was 2.98 cases per 100,000 population.