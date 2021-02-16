77 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 744 nationwide with 33 additional deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has been a total of 3,980* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,113** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

373 are male/ 366 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

176,926 people have received their first dose

91,625 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,980 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 33 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,113 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 15Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Feb2021) Ireland 744 870 269.3 12,825 Dublin 301 359 361.9 4,876 Galway 77 79 342.9 885 Waterford 37 22 321.9 374 Offaly 36 23 377.1 294 Kildare 32 40 278.6 620 Louth 28 25 325.9 420 Monaghan 23 13 461 283 Wexford 23 25 282.5 423 Mayo 22 23 265.9 347 Cork 20 40 151 820 Meath 20 35 296.3 578 Limerick 19 36 252.4 492 Tipperary 17 18 147.3 235 Clare 15 15 144.8 172 Laois 15 16 284.5 241 Carlow 13 11 339 193 Kilkenny 8 7 119.9 119 Westmeath 8 18 258 229 Wicklow 8 11 158 225 Leitrim 5 6 162.3 52 Roscommon 5 5 123.9 80 Sligo 5 6 174 114 Cavan <5 14 284.9 217 Donegal <5 14 189.7 302 Kerry <5 3 95.5 141 Longford <5 5 227.5 93

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.