77 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 744 nationwide with 33 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.
There has been a total of 3,980* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,113** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 373 are male/ 366 are female
- 68% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 31 years old
- 301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.***
As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 176,926 people have received their first dose
- 91,625 people have received their second dose
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,980 deaths reflects this.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 33 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,113 confirmed cases reflects this.
***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 15Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Feb2021)
|Ireland
|744
|870
|269.3
|12,825
|Dublin
|301
|359
|361.9
|4,876
|Galway
|77
|79
|342.9
|885
|Waterford
|37
|22
|321.9
|374
|Offaly
|36
|23
|377.1
|294
|Kildare
|32
|40
|278.6
|620
|Louth
|28
|25
|325.9
|420
|Monaghan
|23
|13
|461
|283
|Wexford
|23
|25
|282.5
|423
|Mayo
|22
|23
|265.9
|347
|Cork
|20
|40
|151
|820
|Meath
|20
|35
|296.3
|578
|Limerick
|19
|36
|252.4
|492
|Tipperary
|17
|18
|147.3
|235
|Clare
|15
|15
|144.8
|172
|Laois
|15
|16
|284.5
|241
|Carlow
|13
|11
|339
|193
|Kilkenny
|8
|7
|119.9
|119
|Westmeath
|8
|18
|258
|229
|Wicklow
|8
|11
|158
|225
|Leitrim
|5
|6
|162.3
|52
|Roscommon
|5
|5
|123.9
|80
|Sligo
|5
|6
|174
|114
|Cavan
|<5
|14
|284.9
|217
|Donegal
|<5
|14
|189.7
|302
|Kerry
|<5
|3
|95.5
|141
|Longford
|<5
|5
|227.5
|93
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.