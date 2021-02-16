77 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 744 nationwide with 33 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has been a total of 3,980* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 211,113** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 373 are male/ 366 are female
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.***

As of 8am today, 861 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 176,926 people have received their first dose
  • 91,625 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 3,980 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 33 confirmed cases. The figure of 211,113 confirmed cases reflects this.

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 15Feb2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 15Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 15Feb2021)
Ireland744870269.312,825
Dublin301359361.94,876
Galway7779342.9885
Waterford3722321.9374
Offaly3623377.1294
Kildare3240278.6620
Louth2825325.9420
Monaghan2313461283
Wexford2325282.5423
Mayo2223265.9347
Cork2040151820
Meath2035296.3578
Limerick1936252.4492
Tipperary1718147.3235
Clare1515144.8172
Laois1516284.5241
Carlow1311339193
Kilkenny87119.9119
Westmeath818258229
Wicklow811158225
Leitrim56162.352
Roscommon55123.980
Sligo56174114
Cavan<514284.9217
Donegal<514189.7302
Kerry<5395.5141
Longford<55227.593

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

