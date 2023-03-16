76 people on trolleys across UHG and Portiuncula Hospital today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 76 people are on trolleys across UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today

There are 60 patients without a bed at UHG, and a further 16 people waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital

Nationally, 553 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today

The most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 101 patients on trolleys, followed by Cork with 66

The St.Patrick’s Bank Holiday weekend is always one of the busiest times of year for hospitals

The HSE is encouraging the public to attend hospitals only when it’s an emergency.