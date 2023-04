Galway Bay fm newsroom – 76 people are on trolleys across UHG and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today

There are 61 patients without a bed at UHG, and a further 15 people waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital

Nationally, 598 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today

The most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 89 patients on trolleys, followed by Cork with 64