Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 7,500 Covid-19 vaccines were administered at vaccinations centres across the west over the weekend.

The figure from the Saolta Hospital Group, which includes first and second dose vaccines, accounts for all age groups.

It comes as the HSE says nearly 40,000 Covid vaccines doses were administered nationwide at the weekend, many of those to 12 to 15 year olds.

9 in 10 eligible people in Ireland have now had their first dose, and 81 percent are fully vaccinated.