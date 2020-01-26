75 percent of Galway students attend third level within county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost three quarters of students in Galway stay within their own county to study at third level.

That’s according to the latest School League Table published in today’s Sunday Independent.

It also shows that over 90 percent of students attending NUI Galway come from non-fee paying schools – while the figure for GMIT is close to 100 percent.

It also identified Colaiste na Coiribe – previously based at Tuam Road but now located in Knocknacarra – as the top school in Connacht for third level placements.

The latest data shows that many Leaving Cert students are choosing a college or university close to home.

More than 90 per cent of those in Dublin stay in the capital to study while UCC and CIT account for 78 oer cent of all Cork students who go on to third level.

Almost three-quarters of Galways students attend NUIG or GMIT and two-thirds of Leaving Cert pupils in Limerick go on to UL or LIT.

In the south-east more than half of sixth year students progressed to WIT while 23 per cent of their Kilkenny counterparts also attended the Waterford Institute.

In Donegal 43% of students stayed in the county and studied at Letterkenny IT while IT Kerry took in almost a quarter of Kerry students.

That figure is the same in Kildare where 24 per cent of students study in Maynooth University.

Athlone IT is the most popular for people from Westmeath, Offaly and Longford

Louth pupils account for 23 per cent staying within the county to study at Dundalk IT.