75 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 1000 new cases nationally, 3 further deaths

By
GBFM News
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,841 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 47,427* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 478 are men / 520 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 31 years old
  • 254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 47,427 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s Cases (to midnight 15/10/20)14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 Population (14 days to midnight 14/10/20)New Cases during Last 14 days (14 days to midnight 14/10/20)
NATIONAL1,000217.910,377
Cavan81735.1560
Meath102402.5785
Monaghan15368.2226
Donegal32365.0581
Clare12308.9367
Sligo34291.4191
Cork88237.31,288
Galway75228.6590
Leitrim18218.470
Westmeath3210.7187
Limerick22208.8407
Kildare32203.6453
Wexford28202.4303
Dublin254198.62,676
Roscommon7196.8127
Louth33180.8233
Longford<5176.272
Kerry9175.3259
Laois8168.8143
Offaly<5141.1110
Mayo26123.4161
Kilkenny23122.9122
Carlow21119.468
Waterford32109.3127
Wicklow2191.3130
Tipperary2288.4141
