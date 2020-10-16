75 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 1000 new cases nationally, 3 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,841 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday, 15 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 47,427* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

478 are men / 520 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

254 in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the

remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

As of 2pm today 246 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 2 confirmed cases. The figure of 47,427 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 15 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s Cases (to midnight 15/10/20) 14-Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 Population (14 days to midnight 14/10/20) New Cases during Last 14 days (14 days to midnight 14/10/20) NATIONAL 1,000 217.9 10,377 Cavan 81 735.1 560 Meath 102 402.5 785 Monaghan 15 368.2 226 Donegal 32 365.0 581 Clare 12 308.9 367 Sligo 34 291.4 191 Cork 88 237.3 1,288 Galway 75 228.6 590 Leitrim 18 218.4 70 Westmeath 3 210.7 187 Limerick 22 208.8 407 Kildare 32 203.6 453 Wexford 28 202.4 303 Dublin 254 198.6 2,676 Roscommon 7 196.8 127 Louth 33 180.8 233 Longford <5 176.2 72 Kerry 9 175.3 259 Laois 8 168.8 143 Offaly <5 141.1 110 Mayo 26 123.4 161 Kilkenny 23 122.9 122 Carlow 21 119.4 68 Waterford 32 109.3 127 Wicklow 21 91.3 130 Tipperary 22 88.4 141