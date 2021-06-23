75 broadband connections to be installed in Galway schools and community facilities

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 75 broadband connections will be installed in Galway primary schools and community facilities over the next two years.

That’s according to Minister of State and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte.

She says 10 primary schools will get their new broadband connection by the end of this year, while a further 38 national schools will be included in the rollout next year.

A further 20 public WiFi broadband connection points will also be installed this year at locations including the Ballinakill Community Centre in Kylebrack and Sylane Hurling Club.

Currently almost 40,000 premises in county Galway do not have access to high-speed broadband – this represents close to 30% of all premises in the county.

It comes as nationwide 4,000 homes and businesses have been reached in the first half of this year, out of a target of 115,000 set by National Broadband Ireland for the end of 2021.

23,000 premises have already been surveyed, and network designs for more than 174,000 premises have been developed since the project commenced.

Chairman of NBI David McCourt says the company will make up for lost time.