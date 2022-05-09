75 affordable homes to be built in Galway each year under Government targets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 75 affordable homes are to be built each year in Galway, under Government targets.

First time buyers in the Dublin commuter belt will have less than 50 affordable homes delivered each year.

According to the Irish Independent counties such as Kildare, Wicklow, Meath, Louth, Westmeath and Laois will have just a ‘tiny’ number of new affordable homes delivered under Government targets between now and 2026.

Less than 1,400 affordable homes will be delivered by the state in the counties main cities each year, over 1000 of them will be in Dublin.

It had been announced that 18 councils would build 7,550 affordable purchase homes using land owned by the State, as part of the Government’s multi-billion Housing For All plan.

However, the Irish Independent have obtained figures that reveal that Meath and Wicklow will each see just 30 homes built every year.

Kildare and Louth will each have just 45 homes, while Westmeath will have 15, and Laois only 8.

Elsewhere Cork will only receive 113 homes, Limerick 53, Galway 75, and Waterford 15.

Architect and housing policy analyst Mel Reynolds branded the Government’s housing targets as “tiny”.

He went on to say “even if the number of homes, delivered through affordable purchase last year in Dublin, were doubled, this would still only mean a couple of hundred homes”.