745 Covid 19 cases recorded in Galway in last fortnight

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: 745 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded in Galway city and county in the last fortnight.

Galway’s 14 day incidence rate now stands at 288.7.

Monaghan remains the county with the highest rate of infection while the lowest rate of infection over the last two weeks has been recorded in Wicklow.

It comes as 14 patients with Covid 19 are being treated at hospitals across Galway today.

13 of those patients are receiving care at UHG, with four currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is treating one patient with the virus.