7,411 new cases of COVID-19, and over 30s will be eligible for a booster vaccine from Wednesday.

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 7,411 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening.

The chief medical officer, Tony Holohan, says he expects a further rapid increase in cases in the coming days.

The Omicron variant now accounts for nearly three quarters of new infections.

Over 30s will be eligible for a booster vaccine from Wednesday.

The programme will also be opened to 16-29 year old who received the single-shot J&J vaccine.

All remaining age groups will be eligible for a booster vaccine BY January 10th.