74 new cases in Galway, 1,910 nationally and 77 further deaths from COVID-19

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 77 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

76 of these deaths occurred in January, 1 in December.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years.

There has been a total of 2,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Friday 22nd January, the HPSC has been notified of 1,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 186,184* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 887 are men / 1,016 are women
  • 57% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 40 years old
  • 710 in Dublin, 150 in Cork, 103 in Meath, 102 in Limerick, 86 in Louth, and the remaining 759 cases are spread across all other counties**

As of 2pm today, 1,892 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 217 are in ICU. 59 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “Through the solidarity shown by families and communities across the country in recent weeks, we are beginning to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infection. Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have COVID-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others. If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.”

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 186,184 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases**(to midnight 22Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 22Jan2021)New Cases during last 14 days(to 22Jan2021)
Ireland1,910 955.5 45,500
Monaghan19 1,787.1 1,097
Louth86 1,417.6 1,827
Mayo50 1,362.4 1,778
Carlow23 1,294.5 737
Wexford32 1,276.4 1,911
Waterford76 1,188.7 1,381
Limerick102 1,167.8 2,276
Dublin710 1,061.8 14,306
Cork150 933.0 5,065
Donegal72 926.6 1,475
Galway74 914.9 2,361
Cavan33 883.5 673
Meath103 854.2 1,666
Clare23 835.7 993
Kildare79 786.1 1,749
Tipperary34 785.9 1,254
Laois17 776.9 658
Offaly64 750.4 585
Roscommon14 658.5 425
Kilkenny16 606.7 602
Wicklow31 587.0 836
Kerry36 553.8 818
Westmeath20 488.9 434
Sligo25 462.3 303
Longford12 460.0 188
Leitrim9 318.3 102

7-day incidence 344.9

5-day moving average 2,273

