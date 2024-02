73 patients waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today

73 patients are waiting for a bed at Galway’s public hospitals today.

58 patients are on trolleys at UHG while 15 are without a bed at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 550 people are waiting for a bed.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 100 patients being treated on trolleys