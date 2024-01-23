Galway Bay FM

23 January 2024

73 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today

73 patients are on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today, an increase of 10 on yesterday’s figure

It’s the third most overcrowded hospital in the country according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation

They show 640 people are without a bed in the country’s hospitals

UHG is the third most overcrowded, behind University Hospital Cork with 94 patients on trolleys and the worst affected Limerick with 109

Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is not under pressure today

It had 11 people on trolleys yesterday, but the figure today is 1

