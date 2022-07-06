73 patients on trolleys at Galway public hospitals today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 73 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today.

There are 55 people awaiting a bed at UHG, making it the second most overcrowded hospital in the country.

Meanwhile, there are 18 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

It comes as recent figures show that last month was the worst June on record for both UHG and Portiuncula.

Nationally, the most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick, where 83 patients are waiting for a bed.