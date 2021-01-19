73 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway – 2,001 nationwide with 93 additional deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 93 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today, 3 deaths occurred in December and 89* occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 41-99 years. There are no newly reported deaths in healthcare workers. There are no newly reported deaths in a young person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,708** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 18th January, the HPSC has been notified of 2,001 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 176,839*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 892 are men / 1,098 are women
  • 55% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 42 years old
  • 701 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 102 in Waterford, 98 in Meath, 90 in Donegal and the remaining 806 cases are spread across all other counties. 

As of 2pm today, 1,949 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 202 were in ICU at 11am. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we are starting to see the early results of our collective efforts to minimise the transmission of the virus, we are very sadly reporting an additional 93 deaths today. We cannot afford to drop our guard against the very high levels of infection that remain in the community at present. COVID-19 ICU and hospitalisation numbers are of critical concern to us, representing a very significant pressure on our healthcare workers and on the provision of acute medical and surgical non-COVID care. We need everyone to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. The more that each individual follows this advice in their everyday lives, the more we can drive down the spread of COVID-19 and minimise the impact on vital healthcare services, patients and frontline workers.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*There is 1 death where the date of death is still under investigation.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 2,708 deaths reflects this

***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 176,839 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 18Jan2021)14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (05Jan2021 to 18Jan2021)New Cases during last 14 days (05Jan2021 to 18Jan2021)
Ireland2,0011334.663,551
Monaghan<52564.11,574
Louth822089.52,693
Waterford1021918.62,229
Wexford681829.42,739
Limerick891706.03,325
Carlow251630.0928
Mayo621573.12,053
Cork2041471.47,988
Dublin7011454.519,598
Clare301386.21,647
Donegal901280.82,039
Cavan191278.6974
Meath981120.32,185
Galway731054.42,721
Kilkenny201039.01,031
Kildare891006.72,240
Tipperary46976.51,558
Offaly25938.9732
Laois46933.9791
Kerry33917.41,355
Roscommon18886.2572
Sligo13759.9498
Wicklow31715.51,019
Westmeath25693.9616
Longford<5680.2278
Leitrim<5524.3168

5-day moving average 2,758

7-day incidence 447.5

