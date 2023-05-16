72 complaints from Galway to Children’s Ombudsman during 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There were 72 complaints to the Children’s Ombudsman from Galway last year.

Nationally, over 1,800 complaints were received, across areas including education, health, justice, and finance.

Education was the most common source of complaints, with issues including bullying, expulsion and suspension.

There were also complaints lodged relating to Child and Family Agency, Tusla, as well as Local Authorities.

Tusla was criticised for how they communicate with service users, their families, social workers and family supports.

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon says government needs to step up its game as families and children are being let down by inaction.