Thousands of trees to be planted in Galway for Science Week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Organisers of Galway Science Week are encouraging locals to join them in planting thousands of trees from today.

Coilte have donated 30 thousand trees to National Science Week and are asking the people of Galway to attend a tree planting event, plant their own tree or to join the conversation online.

It’s part of a national effort to plant 440 million trees by 2040.

Tree planting events will take place around Galway throughout Science Week which kicks off today and runs until next Sunday the 17th of November.

