7,000 Galway students begin their state exams tomorrow morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost seven thousand students across Galway city and county are preparing to begin their Leaving and Junior cert exams tomorrow.

Over 3,150 Galway students will begin the leaving cert in the morning with English Paper one.

Galway’s Junior Cert students will also start off with the English exam, with Irish paper one and two following on Thursday.

Almost 1,600 girls and over 1,550 boys will sit their leaving cert over the coming weeks in Galway, with a further 93 students sitting the Leaving Cert applied programme.

Mathematics is the busiest subject with 99 per cent of all leaving cert students sitting maths paper one and two nationwide.

Meanwhile, three and a half thousand Galway students will have their first taste of state exams tomorrow with the Junior Cert.

Nationally almost 57 thousand students will be taking part in the senior cycle exams over the next three weeks.

Over four million examination papers have been securely distributed to examination superintendents across the country.

New guidelines announced by the Department of Education will set up alternative exams for students who experience bereavement before or during the Leaving Cert.

It will apply to anyone who suffers a close bereavement during exam time, or in the two days prior to the exams.