7,000 Galway employees took upskilling programmes last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 7,000 Galway employees participated in upskilling programmes last year.

Figures released by Skillnet Ireland show 6,846 Galway based workers took its courses throughout 2020, while 1,590 Galway companies were also involved.

Nationwide Skillnet saw an 18% increase in supports to Irish businesses last year and a €51 million investment in upskilling programmes for Irish companies.

In total 82,000 people from across the country participated in upskilling courses throughout the year.

Meanwhile, Skillnet Ireland says 94% of the companies it supported were SMEs.