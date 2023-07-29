7,000 adults and children engaging in disability services in West

There are over 7,000 adults and children engaging in disability services in the West.

Of that, over 2,300 children in Galway alone were registered to be using HSE disability-funded services in 2022.

45,000 of those registered on the National Ability Supports System are children, with 70 percent of them male.

The most frequently reported primary disability type for children was autism, while for adults it was an intellectual disability.

Dr Claire Casey, Research Officer at the Health Research Board says the data is important for regional planning