700 submissions received on proposed waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has received almost 700 submissions on a controversial proposed waste transfer facility in Ballinasloe.

The applicant – Bruscar Bhearna Teoranta – has been seeking permission for a facility at Pollboy for a number of years.

Several applications have been rejected by Galway County Council in recent years.

One was granted in late 2017, but was later overturned following a High Court action taken by local residents.

Campaigners argue it’s an inappropriate location for the facility due to the volume of trucks coming through Ballinasloe.

Galway County Council has now received 674 submissions on the latest proposals – 359 of which were made by email, while 315 were sent by post or hand delivered.

The applicant is now required to respond to a further information request by close of business on Friday, February 19th.

Councillor Evelyn Parsons says there’s been a “remarkable” response, which reflects the level of local concern: