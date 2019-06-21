700 student bed spaces to be built in Dangan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city is set to get a major student accommodation complex.

NUI Galway has secured planning permission for four new blocks in Dangan ranging in height from 4 to eight storeys.

NUI Galway applied directly to An Bord Pleanála for permission for the 674 bed spaces under new legislation introduced last year, which bypasses the local authority.

The units in Dangan will comprise 85 six-bed en suite units, four 5-bed en-suite units and 36 four-bed en-suite units with communal living space.