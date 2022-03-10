700 Gaway households offer to open homes to refugees fleeing Ukraine

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Almost 700 households in Galway have pledged accommodation to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

663 home owners across the city and county have offered to open up their properties.

The Irish Red Cross says it has been blown away by the generosity of the Irish people both from an accommodation pledge point of view and for donating money.

Nationally, the organisation has received almost 12 thousand pledges of accommodation since last Friday.

The campaign has also received a great response from the Irish business community with over 125 companies reaching out to the fundraising team.