Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 19,900 people in Galway will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – a drop of around 700 compared to last week.

Nationally, over 363,000 people will receive the payment, a drop of almost 13,500.

Almost 26,000 people closed their PUP account in order to return to work and 22,000 of those will receive a payment for the last time this week.

Over 107 million euro in PUP payments are being made into accounts today.