700 employees in Galway cease Pandemic Unemployment Payment claim in last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The number of people in Galway claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down by 700 this week.

The Department of Social Protection has paid out 84.4 million euro nationally this week under the scheme.

13,900 people across Galway are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s down from 14,600 the week previous.

Nationally, 262,500 people are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week – down 12,100 from last week.

Overall, numbers have dropped 56 per cent since its peak on May 5th.

In Galway, there’s been a 43 per cent drop since May 5th – when 32,300 people claimed the weekly payment.

The Department of Social Protection is reminding people who have not confirmed their eligibility to continue receiving the payment, that this must be done by this Friday, the 14th of August.