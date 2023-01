Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are 70 people being treated on trolleys in Galway’s public hospitals today.

53 of those are awaiting a bed at University Hospital Galway, while 17 are waiting at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The UHG figure is the second worst in the country, just behind University Hospital Limerick on 54.

Nationwide, 527 patients are being treated on trolleys, which is a decrease of 68 on yesterday.