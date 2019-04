Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 70 people are currently presenting with heroin dependence at the Methadone clinic in the city.

The health authority set up the clinic in Mervue in 2002 and it runs an Opioid Substitution Treatment at the premises.

The clinic is currently treating over 70 clients with heroin dependence and normally prescribes methadone liquid to manage the addiction.