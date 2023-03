Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are almost 70 patients waiting on trolleys at Galway public hospitals today.

There are 55 patients without a bed at UHG, and a further 12 people waiting on trolleys at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

Nationally, 627 people are waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today, which is over a hundred more than this day last week.

The most overcrowded hospital today is University Hospital Limerick with 97 patients on trolleys, followed by Cork with76