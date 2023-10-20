Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

70% of HAP households in Galway city had some employment last year

Almost 70 percent of HAP households in Galway city had some employment last year.

That’s above the national average of 65 percent – which is almost twice as high as it was in 2015.

Meanwhile Galway city has the fifth longest housing list waiting time for HAP tenants.

Figures from the CSO show the median income earned by working HAP households last year was just under 20 thousand euro.

For the first time since it began in 2014, more households left the Housing Assistance Payments Scheme that entered.

Over 9,800 left with nearly 6,600 joining.

For those households on the scheme in 2022 , 65 per cent had some employment , that compares to just 37 per cent in 2015.

The local authority with the highest number of HAP households was Dublin City.

More than half of tenants entering HAP in 2022 had been on the housing waiting list for less than a year.

