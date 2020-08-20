7 thousand homes and businesses in Galway remain without power after Storm Ellen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 7 thousand homes and businesses in Galway remain without power this teatime after Storm Ellen passed through the county overnight.

ESB crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The Ballinasloe and Creagh area remains the worst affected where 3 thousand homes and businesses are without power.

In Portumna, 1,640 properties are experiencing outages while over 13 hundred customers in Loughrea cannot access power.

275 homes and businesses in Ballygar are also without power, as well as 178 in Gort and 108 in Salthill.

ESB is warning people to stay clear from fallen electricity lines as the county council reports fallen telephone poles across Galway.

The national provider is urging people to report any damage to 1800 372 999.