7 patients being treated for Covid-19 in Galway hospitals

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 7 patients are currently being treated for Covid-19 at University Hospital Galway, down from the figure of 10 on Monday, according to the latest HSE figures.

11 more patients are awaiting test results of suspected cases of the virus at UHG, while one patient in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is waiting for test results.

One patient is being treated for Coronavirus at the critcal care unit at UHG – while another ICU patient is awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

There are two vacant general beds at Portiuncula hospital and 18 at UHG, while there are three vacant ICU bed in Portiuncula, five in the Galway Clinic and 8 at UHG.

In hospitals nationwide, 89 patients are being treated for Coronavirus, down from 122 on Monday, with a further 278 awaiting test results.

There are 27 patients in critical care units nationwide – with 14 patients currently ventilated.

Last night, the Department of Health announced 8 more deaths from the virus nationally, and 8 new cases.

The small number of new cases is positive news, the lowest number in a day since March 11th.

Two of the eight new cases are in Galway.

There’s some concern at Galway showing such a high proportion of the new cases, at 25 per cent.

Despite this, Galway remains at the lower end of cases, at 485 to date, and 18 deaths from the virus in the city and county.