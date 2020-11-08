7 New COVID-19 cases in Galway Today – 542 cases Nationally, 2 further deaths

By
Sport GBFM
-

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 7th November, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,394* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 277 are men / 264 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 35 years old
  • 181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

CountyToday’s cases(to midnight 07NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)
Ireland542175.58,356
Donegal59295.2470
Meath18243.0474
Limerick50220.1429
Cavan<5203.5155
Westmeath9198.3176
Cork36197.81,074
Dublin181186.82,517
Sligo8186.2122
Louth9176.1227
Mayo5173.2226
Carlow6170.497
Laois18167.7142
Kerry18163.2241
Clare8162.4193
Longford6161.566
Roscommon<5156.5101
Waterford<5148.1172
Monaghan<5146.690
Galway7145.3375
Kildare25142.5317
Kilkenny8141.1140
Tipperary18124.1198
Offaly16115.490
Wicklow1789.9128
Wexford683.5125
Leitrim<534.311
print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR