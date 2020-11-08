7 New COVID-19 cases in Galway Today – 542 cases Nationally, 2 further deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has now been a total of 1,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 7th November, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,394* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 277 are men / 264 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 35 years old
- 181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.
As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
|County
|Today’s cases(to midnight 07NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days(25OCT2020 to 07NOV2020)
|Ireland
|542
|175.5
|8,356
|Donegal
|59
|295.2
|470
|Meath
|18
|243.0
|474
|Limerick
|50
|220.1
|429
|Cavan
|<5
|203.5
|155
|Westmeath
|9
|198.3
|176
|Cork
|36
|197.8
|1,074
|Dublin
|181
|186.8
|2,517
|Sligo
|8
|186.2
|122
|Louth
|9
|176.1
|227
|Mayo
|5
|173.2
|226
|Carlow
|6
|170.4
|97
|Laois
|18
|167.7
|142
|Kerry
|18
|163.2
|241
|Clare
|8
|162.4
|193
|Longford
|6
|161.5
|66
|Roscommon
|<5
|156.5
|101
|Waterford
|<5
|148.1
|172
|Monaghan
|<5
|146.6
|90
|Galway
|7
|145.3
|375
|Kildare
|25
|142.5
|317
|Kilkenny
|8
|141.1
|140
|Tipperary
|18
|124.1
|198
|Offaly
|16
|115.4
|90
|Wicklow
|17
|89.9
|128
|Wexford
|6
|83.5
|125
|Leitrim
|<5
|34.3
|11