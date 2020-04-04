7 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), reveals 7 new confirmed cases in Galway, bringing the total to 105.

Other data includes:

  • 48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases
  • Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
  • Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%)
  • Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%
