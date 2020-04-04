7 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), reveals 7 new confirmed cases in Galway, bringing the total to 105.

Other data includes:

48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases

Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU

1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%