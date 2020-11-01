7 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 552 nationally, and 2 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 275 are men / 275 are women
  • 63% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 36 years old
  • 173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,002 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases(to midnight 31OCT2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020)New Cases during last 14 days(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020)
IRELAND552253.512,069
Cavan<5590.7450
Meath20474.3925
Sligo9360.1236
Donegal30321.0511
Westmeath11321.1285
Cork86305.21,657
Galway7297.6768
Louth23297.2383
Monaghan8288.3177
Limerick40269.4525
Carlow<5268.7153
Longford7247.1101
Mayo9243.7318
Kildare23240.5536
Clare15229.8273
Kerry12221.4327
Dublin173220.92,976
Laois7205.4174
Roscommon10204.5132
Waterford<5204.0237
Wexford8173.7260
Offaly<5162.9127
Kilkenny8132.0131
Tipperary23130.4208
Wicklow13115.9165
Leitrim<5106.134
