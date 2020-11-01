7 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 552 nationally, and 2 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 275 are men / 275 are women
- 63% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.
As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,002 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases(to midnight 31OCT2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020)
|IRELAND
|552
|253.5
|12,069
|Cavan
|<5
|590.7
|450
|Meath
|20
|474.3
|925
|Sligo
|9
|360.1
|236
|Donegal
|30
|321.0
|511
|Westmeath
|11
|321.1
|285
|Cork
|86
|305.2
|1,657
|Galway
|7
|297.6
|768
|Louth
|23
|297.2
|383
|Monaghan
|8
|288.3
|177
|Limerick
|40
|269.4
|525
|Carlow
|<5
|268.7
|153
|Longford
|7
|247.1
|101
|Mayo
|9
|243.7
|318
|Kildare
|23
|240.5
|536
|Clare
|15
|229.8
|273
|Kerry
|12
|221.4
|327
|Dublin
|173
|220.9
|2,976
|Laois
|7
|205.4
|174
|Roscommon
|10
|204.5
|132
|Waterford
|<5
|204.0
|237
|Wexford
|8
|173.7
|260
|Offaly
|<5
|162.9
|127
|Kilkenny
|8
|132.0
|131
|Tipperary
|23
|130.4
|208
|Wicklow
|13
|115.9
|165
|Leitrim
|<5
|106.1
|34