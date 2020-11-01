7 new cases of COVID-19 in Galway, 552 nationally, and 2 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 31st October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

275 are men / 275 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 6 confirmed cases. The figure of 62,002 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases(to midnight 31OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days(18OCT2020 to 31OCT2020) IRELAND 552 253.5 12,069 Cavan <5 590.7 450 Meath 20 474.3 925 Sligo 9 360.1 236 Donegal 30 321.0 511 Westmeath 11 321.1 285 Cork 86 305.2 1,657 Galway 7 297.6 768 Louth 23 297.2 383 Monaghan 8 288.3 177 Limerick 40 269.4 525 Carlow <5 268.7 153 Longford 7 247.1 101 Mayo 9 243.7 318 Kildare 23 240.5 536 Clare 15 229.8 273 Kerry 12 221.4 327 Dublin 173 220.9 2,976 Laois 7 205.4 174 Roscommon 10 204.5 132 Waterford <5 204.0 237 Wexford 8 173.7 260 Offaly <5 162.9 127 Kilkenny 8 132.0 131 Tipperary 23 130.4 208 Wicklow 13 115.9 165 Leitrim <5 106.1 34