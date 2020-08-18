7 million euro lotto winner is from Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winner of Saturday’s 7 million euro lotto jackpot, which was bought in Clifden, is from the Galway area

Galway Bay FM understands that the ticket holder is from Galway, but it’s not yet known if the winner is an individual or part of a syndicate.

The person or persons made contact with the National Lottery last evening, but where they are from in the county will not be revealed until the prize is claimed

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold in Rogan’s Gala on the Westport road in Clifden.

Shop owner Joe Rogan says he was blown away by the news.