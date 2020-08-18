7 million euro lotto winner is from Galway

A family run store in Clifden, Co. Galway has sold the winning Lotto ticket worth €7,337,733 for last Saturday’s draw the National Lottery has confirmed this morning. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at Rogan’s Gala store which is situated in the heart of the bustling coastal town. Joe & Mairead Rogan owners of Rogans Gala, Clifden celebrate selling the winning ticket The National Lottery has also confirmed that the Galway player who scooped the €7.3 million Lotto jackpot on Saturday nights made contact late on Monday evening and arrangements are now being made for their prize to be paid. Owner of the winning store, Joe Rogan spoke of his disbelief that one of his customers had become an over-night multi-millionaire after a visit to his store last week: Pic: Sean Lydon / Mac Innes Photography

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The winner of Saturday’s 7 million euro lotto jackpot, which was bought in Clifden, is from the Galway area

Galway Bay FM understands that the ticket holder is from Galway, but it’s not yet known if the winner is an individual or part of a syndicate.

The person or persons made contact with the National Lottery last evening, but where they are from in the county will not be revealed until the prize is claimed

The winning quick-pick ticket was sold in Rogan’s Gala on the Westport road in Clifden.

Shop owner Joe Rogan says he was blown away by the news.

