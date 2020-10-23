7 further deaths from COVID-19 and 777 new cases – Galway has country’s second highest number of new cases for second day in a row

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, all occurred in October.

There has been a total of 1,878 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 22nd October the HPSC has been notified of 777 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 55,261* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

434 are men / 340 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

182 in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the

remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 319 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has COVID-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home – don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 8 confirmed cases. The figure of 55,261 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 22 October 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases (to midnight 22OCT2020) 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population 09OCT2020 to 22OCT2020) New Cases during last 14 days (09OCT2020 to 22OCT2020) IRELAND 777 306.1 14,578 Cavan 31 1,058.1 806 Meath 42 661.9 1,291 Westmeath 37 451.7 401 Monaghan 14 408.9 251 Sligo 27 407.4 267 Galway 81 373.2 963 Cork 41 327.7 1,779 Wexford 44 321.9 482 Donegal 20 312.2 497 Clare 30 311.4 370 Longford 15 310.7 127 Kildare 28 304.7 678 Limerick 37 302.2 589 Louth <5 283.2 365 Leitrim 8 277.7 89 Roscommon 11 269.6 174 Dublin 182 257.7 3,472 Kerry 15 255.2 377 Carlow <5 242.4 138 Mayo 24 242.1 316 Offaly 13 225.8 176 Laois 13 219.6 186 Waterford 14 176.5 205 Kilkenny 5 174.3 173 Wicklow 25 143.2 204 Tipperary 16 126.6 202