7 further deaths from COVID-19, 243 new cases nationally, 14 of them in Galway

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,050 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday 27th November, the HPSC has been notified of 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 137 are men / 104 are women
- 71% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 91 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.
As of 2pm today 254 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 27NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14NOV2020 to 27NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days(14NOV2020 to 27NOV2020)
|Ireland
|243
|93.7
|4,464
|Donegal
|26
|215.5
|343
|Louth
|<5
|191.6
|247
|Limerick
|15
|170.9
|333
|Kilkenny
|10
|126.0
|125
|Roscommon
|6
|120.8
|78
|Waterford
|16
|114.5
|133
|Dublin
|91
|106.1
|1,430
|Meath
|<5
|95.9
|187
|Longford
|0
|85.6
|35
|Tipperary
|<5
|80.9
|129
|Monaghan
|<5
|79.8
|49
|Mayo
|5
|79.7
|104
|Cork
|18
|75.7
|411
|Wicklow
|5
|73.7
|105
|Offaly
|<5
|73.1
|57
|Cavan
|0
|68.3
|52
|Carlow
|<5
|66.7
|38
|Clare
|<5
|66.5
|79
|Kildare
|6
|62.9
|140
|Sligo
|<5
|58.0
|38
|Westmeath
|<5
|56.3
|50
|Laois
|<5
|55.5
|47
|Kerry
|6
|53.5
|79
|Galway
|14
|46.1
|119
|Leitrim
|0
|31.2
|10
|Wexford
|<5
|30.7
|46