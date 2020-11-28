7 further deaths from COVID-19, 243 new cases nationally, 14 of them in Galway

print

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,050 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 27th November, the HPSC has been notified of 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

137 are men / 104 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

91 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.

As of 2pm today 254 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)