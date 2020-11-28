7 further deaths from COVID-19, 243 new cases nationally, 14 of them in Galway

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,050 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 27th November, the HPSC has been notified of 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 71,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today;

  • 137 are men / 104 are women
  • 71% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 32 years old
  • 91 in Dublin, 26 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 16 in Waterford, 15 in Limerick, and the remaining 77 cases are spread across another 18 counties.

As of 2pm today 254 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 27 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases (to midnight 27NOV2020)14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (14NOV2020 to 27NOV2020)New Cases during last 14 days(14NOV2020 to 27NOV2020)
Ireland24393.74,464
Donegal26215.5343
Louth<5191.6247
Limerick15170.9333
Kilkenny10126.0125
Roscommon6120.878
Waterford16114.5133
Dublin91106.11,430
Meath<595.9187
Longford085.635
Tipperary<580.9129
Monaghan<579.849
Mayo579.7104
Cork1875.7411
Wicklow573.7105
Offaly<573.157
Cavan068.352
Carlow<566.738
Clare<566.579
Kildare662.9140
Sligo<558.038
Westmeath<556.350
Laois<555.547
Kerry653.579
Galway1446.1119
Leitrim031.210
Wexford<530.746

