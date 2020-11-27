7 further deaths from COVID-19, 206 new cases nationally, 5 of them in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,043 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Thursday 26th November, the HPSC has been notified of 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is the lowest number of new cases in two months. There is now a total of 71,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today;
- 101 are men / 105 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.
As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.
* Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 71,699 confirmed cases reflects this.
Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 26NOV2020)
|14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population (13NOV2020 to 26NOV2020)
|New Cases during last 14 days (13NOV2020 to 26NOV2020)
|Ireland
|206
|98.2
|4,677
|Donegal
|20
|216.1
|344
|Louth
|14
|199.4
|257
|Limerick
|23
|181.6
|354
|Kilkenny
|<5
|126
|125
|Waterford
|6
|117.9
|137
|Roscommon
|<5
|117.7
|76
|Dublin
|64
|110.6
|1,490
|Meath
|14
|100.5
|196
|Longford
|<5
|95.4
|39
|Tipperary
|7
|92.8
|148
|Monaghan
|<5
|84.7
|52
|Mayo
|<5
|83.5
|109
|Offaly
|<5
|79.5
|62
|Westmeath
|<5
|77.7
|69
|Cork
|18
|77.4
|420
|Wicklow
|5
|76.5
|109
|Carlow
|<5
|72
|41
|Cavan
|0
|70.9
|54
|Clare
|<5
|70.7
|84
|Kildare
|<5
|70.6
|157
|Sligo
|<5
|59.5
|39
|Laois
|<5
|57.9
|49
|Galway
|5
|51.2
|132
|Kerry
|5
|50.8
|75
|Wexford
|0
|32.7
|49
|Leitrim
|<5
|31.2
|10