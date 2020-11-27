7 further deaths from COVID-19, 206 new cases nationally, 5 of them in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,043 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 26th November, the HPSC has been notified of 206 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This is the lowest number of new cases in two months. There is now a total of 71,699* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

101 are men / 105 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.

As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

ENDS//

* Validation of data at the HPSC led to the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 71,699 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 26 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)