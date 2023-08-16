7 books by Connemara publishers shortlisted for Irish Language Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven books published by Connemara companies have been shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards
The awards consist of three categories – Book of the Year for Adults, Book of the Year for Children and Book of the Year for publications translated into Irish.
Indreabhán based Leabhar Breac published two nominees – Ceallach by Diarmuid Johnson, and Siúrmó by Jean-Claude Izzo and translated by Bernadette Nic an tSaoir
While Spiddal based Cló Iar-Chonnacht published five nominees:
Dhá Leagan Déag: Léargais Nua ar an Sean-nós written by Philip Fogarty, Tiber Falzett and Lilis Ó Laoire
Nollaig Oileánach written by Micheál Ó Conghaile
Béal na Péiste written by Fionntán de Brún,
Bláth Fiáin written by Méadhbh Ní hEadhra
Cuairt san Noiclás written by Clement Clarke Moore and translated by Darach Ó Scolaí.
The awards ceremony will take place at the end of September with a collective prize fund of €17,000 up for grabs.