7 books by Connemara publishers shortlisted for Irish Language Awards

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seven books published by Connemara companies have been shortlisted for the Irish-Language Book of the Year Publishing Awards

The awards consist of three categories – Book of the Year for Adults, Book of the Year for Children and Book of the Year for publications translated into Irish.

Indreabhán based Leabhar Breac published two nominees – Ceallach by Diarmuid Johnson, and Siúrmó by Jean-Claude Izzo and translated by Bernadette Nic an tSaoir

While Spiddal based Cló Iar-Chonnacht published five nominees:

Dhá Leagan Déag: Léargais Nua ar an Sean-nós written by Philip Fogarty, Tiber Falzett and Lilis Ó Laoire

Nollaig Oileánach written by Micheál Ó Conghaile

Béal na Péiste written by Fionntán de Brún,

Bláth Fiáin written by Méadhbh Ní hEadhra

Cuairt san Noiclás written by Clement Clarke Moore and translated by Darach Ó Scolaí.

The awards ceremony will take place at the end of September with a collective prize fund of €17,000 up for grabs.