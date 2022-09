Galway Bay fm newsroom- 69 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today

In Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, 12 patients are waiting for be

In the city, 57 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway

This is the second highest in the country, after Cork where 62 people are on trolleys

In hospitals across the country, 426 admitted patients are waiting for beds