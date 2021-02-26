69 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 776 and 29 further deaths

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 29 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th February, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

394 are men / 379 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

238,841 people have received their first dose

134,439 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,251 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days days (as of midnight 25 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today’s cases** (to midnight 25Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 25Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 25Feb2021) Ireland 776 644 223 10,619 Offaly 17 19 395.1 308 Galway 69 38 328.2 847 Dublin 278 235 299.7 4,038 Louth 45 29 286.3 369 Longford 5 6 278.9 114 Laois 15 13 277.5 235 Monaghan 8 8 275.3 169 Limerick 39 38 270.9 528 Westmeath 13 20 269.2 239 Kildare 52 37 261.6 582 Mayo 20 17 252.9 330 Waterford 9 15 243.6 283 Meath 57 35 240.5 469 Carlow 13 8 202 115 Cavan 8 8 193 147 Tipperary 22 19 193 308 Donegal 48 27 187.2 298 Leitrim <5 3 181 58 Clare 8 12 156.5 186 Wexford <5 6 129.6 194 Wicklow 9 10 108.1 154 Roscommon <5 5 103.8 67 Sligo 5 5 100.7 66 Kilkenny 6 5 91.7 91 Cork 20 21 68.5 372 Kerry <5 5 35.2 52

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.