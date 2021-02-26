69 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 776 and 29 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 29 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 – 95 years.

There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Thursday 25th February, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 394 are men / 379 are women
  • 67% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties. **

As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 238,841 people have received their first dose
  • 134,439 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,251 cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days days (as of midnight 25 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

CountyToday’s cases** (to midnight 25Feb2021)5-Day Moving Average of New Cases14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 25Feb2021)New Cases during last 14 days (to 25Feb2021)
Ireland77664422310,619
Offaly1719395.1308
Galway6938328.2847
Dublin278235299.74,038
Louth4529286.3369
Longford56278.9114
Laois1513277.5235
Monaghan88275.3169
Limerick3938270.9528
Westmeath1320269.2239
Kildare5237261.6582
Mayo2017252.9330
Waterford915243.6283
Meath5735240.5469
Carlow138202115
Cavan88193147
Tipperary2219193308
Donegal4827187.2298
Leitrim<5318158
Clare812156.5186
Wexford<56129.6194
Wicklow910108.1154
Roscommon<55103.867
Sligo55100.766
Kilkenny6591.791
Cork202168.5372
Kerry<5535.252

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

  • 7 day incidence is 102.6
  • 5-day moving average is 644

