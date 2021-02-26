69 new COVID-19 cases in Galway, nationally 776 and 29 further deaths

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 29 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
17 of these deaths occurred in February, and 12 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 77 years and the age range was 29 – 95 years.
There has been a total of 4,300 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Thursday 25th February, the HPSC has been notified of 776 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 218,251* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 394 are men / 379 are women
- 67% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 34 years old
- 278 in Dublin, 69 in Galway, 57 in Meath, 52 in Kildare, 48 in Donegal and the remaining 272 cases are spread across all other counties. **
As of 8am today, 574 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 136 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 23, 373,280 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 238,841 people have received their first dose
- 134,439 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
ENDS//
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 confirmed cases. The figure of 218,251 cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days days (as of midnight 25 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases** (to midnight 25Feb2021)
|5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 25Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (to 25Feb2021)
|Ireland
|776
|644
|223
|10,619
|Offaly
|17
|19
|395.1
|308
|Galway
|69
|38
|328.2
|847
|Dublin
|278
|235
|299.7
|4,038
|Louth
|45
|29
|286.3
|369
|Longford
|5
|6
|278.9
|114
|Laois
|15
|13
|277.5
|235
|Monaghan
|8
|8
|275.3
|169
|Limerick
|39
|38
|270.9
|528
|Westmeath
|13
|20
|269.2
|239
|Kildare
|52
|37
|261.6
|582
|Mayo
|20
|17
|252.9
|330
|Waterford
|9
|15
|243.6
|283
|Meath
|57
|35
|240.5
|469
|Carlow
|13
|8
|202
|115
|Cavan
|8
|8
|193
|147
|Tipperary
|22
|19
|193
|308
|Donegal
|48
|27
|187.2
|298
|Leitrim
|<5
|3
|181
|58
|Clare
|8
|12
|156.5
|186
|Wexford
|<5
|6
|129.6
|194
|Wicklow
|9
|10
|108.1
|154
|Roscommon
|<5
|5
|103.8
|67
|Sligo
|5
|5
|100.7
|66
|Kilkenny
|6
|5
|91.7
|91
|Cork
|20
|21
|68.5
|372
|Kerry
|<5
|5
|35.2
|52
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7 day incidence is 102.6
- 5-day moving average is 644