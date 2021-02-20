68 new cases of Covid-19 in Galway, 988 nationally and 26 further deaths

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
24 of these deaths occurred in February, 1 in January and 1 in October.
The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 58-98 years.
There has been a total of 4,135 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Friday 19th February, the HPSC has been notified of 988 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 214,378* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 487 are men / 499 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 378 in Dublin, 68 in Galway, 61 in Kildare, 47 in Limerick, 45 in Louth and the remaining 389 cases are spread across all other counties.**
As of 8am today, 719 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 149 are in ICU. 36 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 17th, 310,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 197,609 people have received their first dose
- 113,291 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 10 confirmed cases. The figure of 214,378 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 19Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 19Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (06Feb2021 to 19Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (06Feb2021 to 19Feb2021)
|Ireland
|988
|808
|250.2
|11,914
|Offaly
|40
|27
|409.2
|319
|Monaghan
|11
|15
|386.1
|237
|Dublin
|378
|312
|354.5
|4,777
|Galway
|68
|65
|333.3
|860
|Laois
|29
|21
|307.0
|260
|Louth
|45
|25
|293.3
|378
|Longford
|12
|12
|286.3
|117
|Meath
|39
|34
|276.9
|540
|Waterford
|26
|25
|273.7
|318
|Cavan
|12
|9
|271.7
|207
|Kildare
|61
|47
|269.7
|600
|Mayo
|34
|26
|257.5
|336
|Limerick
|47
|36
|253.5
|494
|Westmeath
|16
|14
|247.8
|220
|Carlow
|12
|8
|233.6
|133
|Wexford
|15
|14
|183.7
|275
|Tipperary
|36
|26
|174.9
|279
|Leitrim
|<5
|4
|156.0
|50
|Donegal
|7
|15
|155.2
|247
|Clare
|14
|12
|140.6
|167
|Wicklow
|21
|11
|128.5
|183
|Sligo
|<5
|4
|125.1
|82
|Roscommon
|7
|5
|119.3
|77
|Cork
|38
|32
|107.0
|581
|Kilkenny
|10
|6
|95.7
|95
|Kerry
|<5
|2
|55.5
|82
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.