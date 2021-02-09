68 further deaths from COVID-19 nationally, 556 new cases – 38 in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 68 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
50 of these deaths occurred in February,15 occurred in January and 2 in December*.
The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 43-96 years.
There has been a total of 3,752** COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 7th February, the HPSC has been notified of 556 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 204,940*** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 284 are men / 268 are women
- 60% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 39 years old
- 163 in Dublin, 45 in Limerick, 38 in Galway, 34 in Cork, 29 in Waterford and the remaining 247 cases are spread across 20 other counties****
As of 8am today, 1,104 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 182 are in ICU. 54 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of February 6th, 236,996 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 152,652 people have received their first dose
- 84,344 people have received their second dose
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.
*There is 1 death where the date of death is under investigation.
**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 3,752 deaths reflects this.
***Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 13 cases. The figure of 204,940 cases reflects this.
****County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
7 day incidence 138.8
5-day moving average 856
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 08 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|County
|Today’s cases (to midnight 08Feb2021)
|5 day moving average (to midnight 08Feb2021)
|14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)
|New Cases during last 14 days (26Jan2021 to 08Feb2021)
|Ireland
|556
|856
|319.0
|15,189
|Monaghan
|<5
|22
|651.6
|400
|Carlow
|8
|14
|451.4
|257
|Waterford
|29
|27
|445.9
|518
|Wexford
|27
|37
|408.1
|611
|Louth
|21
|27
|406.6
|524
|Dublin
|163
|303
|396.8
|5,346
|Mayo
|14
|25
|350.9
|458
|Meath
|20
|40
|333.8
|651
|Galway
|38
|42
|330.5
|853
|Offaly
|18
|14
|318.1
|248
|Limerick
|45
|38
|317.6
|619
|Kildare
|29
|39
|300.7
|669
|Donegal
|20
|26
|297.8
|474
|Cavan
|11
|16
|288.8
|220
|Longford
|<5
|8
|288.7
|118
|Laois
|10
|16
|286.9
|243
|Westmeath
|8
|16
|245.6
|218
|Sligo
|<5
|8
|238
|156
|Cork
|34
|65
|234.5
|1,273
|Wicklow
|22
|18
|226.8
|323
|Tipperary
|6
|14
|203.1
|324
|Clare
|8
|12
|166.6
|198
|Leitrim
|0
|2
|149.8
|48
|Kilkenny
|6
|9
|148.1
|147
|Kerry
|10
|12
|140.8
|208
|Roscommon
|<5
|6
|131.7
|85
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.