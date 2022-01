Galway Bay FM Newsroom – 6,689 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed through PCR tests today.

A further 3,911 people registered positive antigen tests.

The five day moving average stands at 11,231 – up slightly from yesterday’s figure of 11,149.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital now stands at 836 – 78 of whom are in intensive care.

This is lowest ICU figure since November 8th.