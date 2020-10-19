667 cases of coronavirus across West in past week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A HSE official has said the spread of coronavirus across the West in the last week is very concerning with 667 cases confirmed in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo in the period.

Director of Public Health for the HSE West Dr. Breda Smyth has warned that the 14 day incidence rate is growing rapidly in Galway with the rate now standing at 273.6, compared to under 50 three weeks ago.

The city central area has been flagged as a location of particular concern with the 14 day rate now reaching 550 per 100 thousand in population.

Dr. Breda Smyth says the largest proportion of cases in Galway is in the age groups of 18 to 24 and 25 to 29.

However, she advised case numbers are growing in the older age groups due to household transmission.

Galway recorded 51 further cases of coronavirus in the latest round of figures from health officials last evening.

This brings the city and county total confirmed cases to date to 1,491.

Dr. Breda Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks the figures are stark for Galway and action on public health guidelines needs to be ramped up….