661 Covid 19 cases recorded in Galway over last week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 661 cases of Covid 19 have been recorded across Galway city and county over the last week.

Galway’s seven-day incidence rate per 100 thousand in population now stands at 256.1.

This is the 12th highest such rate nationwide with Monaghan recording the highest seven-day rate at 744.5.

In other areas of the West, Roscommon has recorded a seven-day rate of 333.1, while Mayo has a rate of 313.4.

Meanwhile, Galway’s 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand in population stands at 576.6.